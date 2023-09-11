Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197,095 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 90,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 51.4% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. 913,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,054. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

