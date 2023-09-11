Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.93.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
