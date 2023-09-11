Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.21

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.21 and last traded at C$37.18, with a volume of 5325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.85.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.90.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.6408106 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.