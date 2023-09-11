Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delcath Systems news, Director John Richard Sylvester purchased 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

