Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of DELL opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $70.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

