Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 731 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

CRM traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.94. 1,836,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

