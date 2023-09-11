Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.37. 154,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,195. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

