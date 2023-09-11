Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 61,047 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.10% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Hurwitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,393.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.14. 78,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

