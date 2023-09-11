Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,951,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 658,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,876. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.07.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

