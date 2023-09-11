Delphia USA Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE:BFH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,922. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

