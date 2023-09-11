Delphia USA Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,602 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,910 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 123,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,340. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

