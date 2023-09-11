Delphia USA Inc. Increases Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.