Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $830.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,656. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $772.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

