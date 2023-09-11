Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 1,927 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PHM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 785,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

