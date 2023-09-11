Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,804 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SIG stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $76.00. 226,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

View Our Latest Report on SIG

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $553,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,206. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.