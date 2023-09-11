Delphia USA Inc. Raises Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,547 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

RIVN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,587,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,216,246. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

