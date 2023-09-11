Delphia USA Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,011,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,445,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. 106,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,289. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

