Delphia USA Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.12. 5,118,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

