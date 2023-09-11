Delphia USA Inc. Trims Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,643. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $5,171,923. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

