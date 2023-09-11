Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

DNN stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

