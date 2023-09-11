Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,799.75 ($35.36).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($23.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,028.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,783 ($22.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1,586.35%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

