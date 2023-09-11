Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,799.75 ($35.36).
A number of brokerages recently commented on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLN
Derwent London Stock Performance
Derwent London Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1,586.35%.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.