Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,799.75 ($35.36).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLN

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($23.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,028.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,783 ($22.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1,586.35%.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.