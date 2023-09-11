Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stake Lifted by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,256 shares during the period. Destination XL Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 264,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 917,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

DXLG stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.59. 67,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,765. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Destination XL Group

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In other news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,342.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.