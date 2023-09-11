DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,425 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,896,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 4,645,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,243. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

