DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 519,047 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $84,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Endava by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Endava by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Endava Trading Down 1.0 %

Endava stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 198,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $97.85.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

