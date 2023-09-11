DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

NYSE:ROP traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $504.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

