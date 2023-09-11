DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $61,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.74. 229,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

