DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Veeva Systems worth $149,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.38. The company had a trading volume of 566,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.