DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Veeva Systems worth $149,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.78.
In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.38. The company had a trading volume of 566,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
