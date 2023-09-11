DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $105.52 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $105,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,435,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

