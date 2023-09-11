DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. 489,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,006. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,173. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

