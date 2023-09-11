DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.37% of Atrion worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atrion by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.64. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $454.64 and a 12 month high of $705.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.52 and a 200 day moving average of $568.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $800.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.33%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

