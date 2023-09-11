DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $203.54. 249,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average of $175.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

