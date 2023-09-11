DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $42.08 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,436 shares of company stock worth $2,946,986. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TYL traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.32. 124,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.23 and its 200-day moving average is $377.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.