DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

LMAT traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

