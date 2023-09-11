DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,463 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 3.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Vulcan Materials worth $209,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $216.53. 215,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.08. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.