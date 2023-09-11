DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $138,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $244.42. The company had a trading volume of 345,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $246.24.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock worth $3,743,473. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

