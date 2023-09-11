DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 11,987 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $154,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $250.05. 1,652,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,175. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.97. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.