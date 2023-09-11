DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 275,774 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,774 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.48% of Azenta worth $45,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 910,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 0.4 %

AZTA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.50. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.