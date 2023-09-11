DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,734 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Workiva worth $70,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 103.8% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 162,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $111.98. 230,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,586. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

