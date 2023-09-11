Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 9,412,726 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

