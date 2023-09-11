DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 167,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 486,915 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.01.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

