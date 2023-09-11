DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 167,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 486,915 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.01.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
