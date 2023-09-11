Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$87.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.