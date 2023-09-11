DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Public Storage accounts for 1.0% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $276.31. The stock had a trading volume of 282,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,225. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day moving average of $289.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $266.01 and a 12-month high of $340.21.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.