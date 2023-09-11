DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $1.12 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $47,455,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 36,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,813,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

