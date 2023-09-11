DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $1.70 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 840,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.