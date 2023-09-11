DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $1.70 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 840,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
