DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $887,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. 6,735,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,147,668. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

