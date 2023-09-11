DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock remained flat at $179.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 156,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.16.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

