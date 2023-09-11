DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after buying an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,224,000 after buying an additional 140,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.29 and a one year high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

