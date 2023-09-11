DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $307,299.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,238,118 shares of company stock worth $821,118,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

