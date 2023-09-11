DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.93.

DraftKings stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in DraftKings by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

