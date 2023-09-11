Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 432 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 259.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 707.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWO opened at $234.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

